Inches of Snow to Fall Overnight; Snow, Ice Threaten for Valentine's Day Weekend

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert for the entire Philadelphia region for snow that could make for slippery driving conditions from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Keep the winter weather gear near as there at least two threats of snow and ice for the Philadelphia region through Valentine's Day weekend.

A cold and wintry pattern has its grip on the Delaware Valley -- leading to days of snow already since the calendar turned to February -- and it's continuing in the days to come.

It's a 1-2 punch with snow expected in Round 1 through Thursday morning, followed by the chance for more significant snow and ice over the weekend.

The key is to stay flexible as changes that can happen fast could drastically change the impact of a storm in your neighborhood.

Here is what we know at this point:

First Alert for Snow That Could Mess With Your Thursday Morning Commute

The first shot for accumulating snow that could impact your daily routine is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for snow for the entire Philadelphia region from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The heaviest snow totals, at this point, appear to be just south of Philadelphia -- across South Jersey, Delaware and the Jersey Shore. Those neighborhoods are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Expect slippery travel with 2 to 4 inches of snow in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and Mercer County.

An inch to 3 inches of snow is expected for the Lehigh Valley.

NBC10

Overnight, the heaviest snow is expected to fall in Philadelphia and the suburbs. The heaviest snow bands are then expected from about 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. across South Jersey, Delaware and shore points.

The storm is expected to wrap up during the late morning, but clouds should linger. Temperatures will barely get above freezing Thursday, so don't expect much melting to occur.

Be prepared to give yourself extra time to get out the door and to dig out from whatever sticks to the ground and your car.

Tracking Snow or Ice for Valentine's Day Weekend

The run of wintry potential continues on Saturday into Sunday. Here's what we expect as of midday Wednesday.

A storm is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon as light snow and ice depending on where you are. The brunt of the storm is expected to be Saturday night into Sunday morning when significant snow and ice are expected.

It is too soon at this point to pinpoint exactly what to expect in which neighborhoods as the snow/ice line could shift. Impacts should become clearer as we approach the weekend.

More Snow/Ice Chances Next Week

As this parade of wintry weather continues its march through our region, more snow and ice are threatening next week, with the first chance Tuesday.

Stay Ahead of Whatever These Winter Storms Have for Us

