Here We Snow Again: Super Bowl Sunday Storm to Drop More Snow on the Region

What to Know For the second time in a week, accumulating snow is likely in the Philadelphia region.

The Super Bowl Sunday storm is expected to move quickly and drop snow on much of the Delaware Valley.

Keep with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team throughout the weekend as the storm forecast takes shape.

For a Philadelphia region already battered by wintry weather this week, more accumulating snow is expected in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Sunday.

By the time you wake up Sunday morning, you could see snow sticking to the ground. And, that snow is likely going to last into the afternoon.

But, unlike the days of snow that dropped anywhere between several inches on much of the region and up to 3 feet in one neighborhoods over the past week, this is expected to be a quick-moving storm with accumulations that are not as extreme. It is also expected to not linger around.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Here are the answers to questions as we head into the weekend.

What Will the Weather Be Like This Weekend Before the Snow?

Some brief light snow and rain showers led to a messy Friday morning, with no significant snow accumulation. By late morning, the shine was already shining to help melt some of the snow still on the ground from earlier in the week.

Saturday is the winner of the weekend, with more sunshine expected and highs in the lower 40s, but a gusty breeze will make it feel chillier. This is a good day to pick up food items for the Super Bowl.

The snow is then expected to begin on Sunday morning.

When Will the Snow Start and How Much Could Fall?

By daybreak Sunday the coastal storm is expected to bring snowfall to the region, starting with New Jersey and Delaware. That snow should then last through the morning and into the afternoon.

Temps are expected to stay around the freezing mark in most of the region, but a slight warm-up could lead to some wintry mix at shore points.

The snowstorm is expected to wrap up during the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday and should be gone by kickoff.

If you were planning on game-day takeout, you may want to hold off on ordering your Super Bowl food until later in the day and from a local business so that you won't need to drive far, in case roads aren't cleared.

Several inches of accumulation are possible. Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team. As information becomes more clear we will be delivering the latest snow accuamliation forecast for your neighborhood.

What Could Still Change Ahead of the Storm?

Slight changes to the storm’s strength and the specific track could change how much snow you get in your neighborhood.

This storm could help add to the snowy winter in most of the region.

WHAT A TURNAROUND: SNOW!! Allentown has already smashed its average winter snowfall. Philly is adding on quickly. One or two decent storms and we're into snowier than average winter. MORE SNOW expected Sunday. We'll have fcst snow totals this aftn. @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/wbxPUMcg1e — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) February 5, 2021

How Can You Stay Ahead of the Storm?

Download the NBC10 app right now and continue to tune into NBC10 News on air, on Roku and on Apple TV as the First Alert Weather Team brings you the latest weather forecast through the weekend.