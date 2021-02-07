Logan

Sinkhole Swallows Car in Philly, Gets Worse Due to Water Main Break

The water main break caused streams of water to shoot into the air

By Rudy Chinchilla

Streams of water shoot into the air from inside a sinkhole that has also swallowed an SUV in Philadelphia.
NBC10

What was already shaping up to be a treacherous day on the road because of snow and rain turned even worse for a driver whose SUV was swallowed by a large sinkhole in Philadelphia.

The hole appeared on the 5500 block of N. 11th Street, in the city’s Logan neighborhood, and dragged the car down. The trouble was compounded by a water main break that sent streams of water gushing into the air.

The SUV did not appear to have major damage, but the driver’s condition was not immediately known.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

oak lane 34 mins ago

Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Woman in Critical Condition

READING 16 hours ago

14-Year-Old Arrested for Double Shooting that Killed a Teen Girl

Police on the scene blocked off the road as they investigated and tried to haul the car out.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

LoganPhiladelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us