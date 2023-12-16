Route 202 in King of Prussia closed in both directions after more sinkhole issues

More issues for commuters driving through King of Prussia.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) has been closed and detoured in both directions due to more sinkhole repairs.

The northbound section had been closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard since Thursday morning after the discovery of a sinkhole in the right travel lane.

Then the southbound side was closed just after 7 p.m. Friday after crews discovered a new sinkhole underneath the southbound travel lanes.

According to PennDOT, during this closure of north and southbound lanes, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. Local access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

PennDOT said Route 202 will remain closed until "engineers can further assess the extent of the new damage and develop a plan to fully repair and safely reopen the highway."

It remains unclear when the portion of 202 will reopen.