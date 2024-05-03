Philadelphia

Dunkin' to give away free coffee to nurses on National Nurses Day. Here's how to get your cup

On Monday, May 6, nurses can visit participating locations to enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary

By Cherise Lynch

Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In celebration of National Nurses Day, Dunkin' is offering a "Cup of Thanks" for healthcare heroes throughout the Greater Philadelphia area.

On Monday, May 6, nurses can visit participating locations to enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary.

Want to add a bit more sweetness? Nurses can add Dunkin’s newly released donut swirl to their hot or iced coffee and customize it with a shot of blueberry or vanilla.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin' is honored to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the nurses who serve our communities day in and day out,” Dunkin’s Senior Field Marketing Manager for Philadelphia Jamie Struwe said in a news release. "As a small token of our gratitude, we're inviting nurses to take a well-deserved coffee break on us."

