Crews are once again digging up sinking Route 202 in King of Prussia

Here we go again.

Less than a week after it reopened following repairs to a massive sinkhole, a section of U.S. Route 202 North (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is being torn apart after another pavement failure.

The section of Route 202 was first closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard on July 10, 2023 after a reported water outage in the area led to the discovery of a large sinkhole. The road reopened on July 12 after crews from Pennsylvania American Water made repairs.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

But, on Saturday night, the left lane of Route 202 northbound just after Henderson Road was closed due to a new pavement failure. Video showed a dent in part of the pavement.

Route 202 northbound will remain closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard until PennDOT engineers can assess the extent of the new damage and develop repair plan, according to officials.

Crews using large machinery began digging into the newly paved asphalt Tuesday morning.

Work has begun on Rt 202 in KOP. PennDOT is trying to figure out why newly laid asphalt is sinking in the same spot of a water main break and sinkhole last week. 202 NB remains closed. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/k5GUqD9L9Y — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) July 18, 2023

PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs said that it's possible this new issue was caused by a sinkhole on private property adjacent to the roadway. Crews need to dig into the ground to see what's happening under the surface.

"The recent storms most likely contributed to the matter," Briggs said.

There is no timetable as of yet on when the new repairs could be completed.

How do I get around the road closure?

Drivers are advised to allow themselves extra time while driving in the area as the repairs are being made.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested using Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as local alternates. Drivers could also take Route 23, U.S. Route 422, the Blue Route (I-476) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike to avoid the area.

ALL LANES CLOSED still on Rt-202 northbound between Henderson Rd and Saulin Blvd. Take an alternate! Some options: PA Turnpike EB, 476, Rt-23, Rt-422, Henderson Rd, Saulin Blvd, South Gulph Rd. @NBCPhiladelphia — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) July 18, 2023