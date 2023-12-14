Montgomery County

Sinkhole closes Route 202 in King of Prussia

A sinkhole closed Rt. 202 (Dekalb Pike) north between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard on Thursday

By David Chang

A sinkhole has once again closed a portion of Route 202 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday morning that northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) is closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township due to “pavement failure.”

SkyForce10 was over the scene of the sinkhole.

Motorists are being directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard and local access will be maintained up to the closure, officials said. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling in the area and delays and backups are expected. 

Northbound Rt. 202 will remain closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as PennDOT engineers work to assess the damage and develop a plan to repair and reopen the highway. 

This is the second time this year that a sinkhole closed a portion of Rt. 202 in King of Prussia. A sinkhole closed the road for three days in July.

