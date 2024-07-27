2024 Paris Olympics

Former Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson scores vs. New Zealand in 2024 Olympics

It marked Aaronson's first goal of the competition.

By Sanjesh Singh

An ex-Philadelphia Union player is now an Olympic goalscorer.

Former Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson got on the scoresheet Saturday as the U.S. men's national team routed New Zealand 4-1 in its second group game.

In the 58th minute with the U.S. already up 3-0, substitute forward Griffin Yow ran down the left flank before cutting it back to Aaronson, who turned and fired with his left foot.

It took a deflection and beat the goalie.

It marked Aaronson's first goal of the competition as the 20-year-old continues to make a name for himself.

Aaronson recently transferred from Philadelphia to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023. He's since gone out on loan to Vitesse and Utrecht.

With the Union senior team in 2021-22, Aaronson, younger brother of USMNT senior player Brendan, scored four goals in 37 appearances, mainly operating in midfield.

Aaronson will be back in action as the USMNT takes on Guinea Tuesday for a chance at advancing to the knockout stages.

