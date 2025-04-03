Car fire spreads into Northeast Philly auto body shop, officials say

Fire crews were working overnight in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday after a fire, that started in a car, spread to take over an auto body shop, officials said.

According to fire officials, crews were called to a pair of auto shops, near the intersection of Welsh Road and Old Bustleton Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday after a car fire spread into a building.

First responders, officials said, were able to get the flames under control by about 5:29 a.m.

No one was hurt in this incident and, officials said, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

