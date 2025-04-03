Northeast Philadelphia

Car fire spreads into Northeast Philly auto body shop, officials say

Flames from a burning vehicle spread into an auto body shop in an incident that happened early Thursday morning in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews were working overnight in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday after a fire, that started in a car, spread to take over an auto body shop, officials said.

According to fire officials, crews were called to a pair of auto shops, near the intersection of Welsh Road and Old Bustleton Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday after a car fire spread into a building.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

First responders, officials said, were able to get the flames under control by about 5:29 a.m.

No one was hurt in this incident and, officials said, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us