A couple of Pennsylvania guys can now call themselves gold medalists as they pushed for gold in rowing at the Paris Olympics while those who know them back home cheered them on.

The U.S. men's four boat featuring Justin Best, Nick Mead, Liam Corrigan and Michael Grady took gold in the men's four Thursday morning at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Their time of 5:49:03 beat out silver medalists New Zealand and bronze medalists Great Britain.

Michael Grady, Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan rowed their way into history, becoming the first U.S. men’s four boat to win gold in 64 years.

As Mead -- a Stratford, Chester County, native who went to Princeton University -- and Best -- a Kennett Square native who rowed for Drexel University -- splashed the water in victorious joy, chants of "U-S-A" roared from a watch party at the Drexel Boathouse along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"We had the confidence that we could do this," Mead said after the race. He said that the time had just "clicked."

"We were focused, we were locked in, we built that trust," Best said while expressing "love" for his teammates.

Gathered along the Schuylkill River where Best has rowed for years were former Drexel classmates, teammates and even his former Drexel coach.

"We are so proud of Justin, we are so happy," Drexel rowing coach Paul Savell told NBC10's Brenna Weick as he watched Best receive his gold medal. "What a finish to the race, that was amazing."

The win was the first American gold in the men's four since the 1960 Games in Rome, Italy.

Nick Mead and Justin Best discuss the U.S. men's four rowing team winning Olympic gold in Paris.

"Just so excited for this day and for it all to come through," Savell said.

Might Best be back to defend his gold in 2028 in Los Angeles? It was his high school yearbook dream.

"It would be great to represent the U.S. in the U.S.," Best said after the race. "We'll make that decision when the time's right."