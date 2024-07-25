2024 Paris Olympics

US men's rugby eliminated in Olympic quarterfinals, will not medal

Australia recorded a 18-0 shutout.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA will not medal in men's rugby in Paris.

The Eagles on Thursday fell to Australia 18-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, ending a chance to at least claim a bronze medal in the competition.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Australia will move onto the semifinals on Saturday, July 27, where it will play two-time gold medalists Fiji.

The Eagles, though, haven't played their last game. They will play Ireland on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET in the first of two placement games.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

They can finish the tournament as high as fifth place or as low as eighth place, depending on the result between New Zealand and Australia.

Fiji, Australia, South Africa and France are the four semifinalists, though one will not medal.

Team USA has not yet medaled in men's rugby since it entered the Olympics in 2016.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us