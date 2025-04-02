Man dies from injuries after road rage shooting, crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

A man who was shot during a road rage incident and crash on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia over the weekend died from his injuries, police said.

On Saturday, March 29, around 2:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on I-95 northbound at mile marker 28.4 in Philadelphia.

When the troopers arrived, they spotted a 2009 white Acura TL that was abandoned in the right lane. The Acura had heavy damage to the rear end as well as multiple bullet holes throughout the vehicle. Behind the Acura, they found a 1984 red Ford Mustang with heavy front-end damage and several bullet holes to the front windshield.

The driver of the Mustang -- later identified as 21-year-old Aiden Zeallor of Levittown, Pennsylvania, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. On Wednesday, April 2, state police announced he had died from his injuries.

A passenger inside the Mustang, a 21-year-old man from Smyrna, Delaware, was also taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered during the crash.

Police later learned the driver of the Acura TL, a 26-year-old man from Philadelphia, was picked up from the scene of the crash and taken to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The crash closed I-95 northbound for several hours on Saturday. Police believe a third vehicle was involved in the incident and fled the scene prior to the state troopers' arrival. Police have not released a description of the vehicle or any suspects. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting and crash, please call Pennsylvania State police, Troop K, Philadelphia station at 215-452-5216.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $16,000 for Zeallor's family. The organizer said Zeallor was an innocent bystander during the shooting. Investigators have not yet revealed if Zeallor was the shooter's intended target, however.

"He continued spreading his generous love after life by saving four organ recipients with his donation," the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote. "As you can imagine, this is an extremely overwhelming time for the family."

