Clean sweep: SEPTA adds dates in station cleaning blitz

Officials announced they will shut down select SEPTA stations over the next few weeks to continue deep cleanings.

After several successful station cleanings and maintenance blitzes over the last few weeks, the transit agency will be continuing its initiative through Oct.

Crews will focus on heavy cleaning, maintenance, painting and any other repairs that need to be done.

SEPTA's cleaning crews continue to work hard to keep the system clean. Check out some pictures from Logan Station! pic.twitter.com/tIf9aoJZtE — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) September 17, 2023

The cleaning blitz continues this weekend at 46th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

The cleaning will pick back up on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at 13th Street Station and then Oct. 20 through Oct. 22 at 34th Street Station, both along the Market-Frankford line.

With each cleaning, the stations will close at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday at 5 a.m., according to SEPTA.

SEPTA had initiated these station blitzes on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines over the last several months.

Cleaning crews have been dispatched to Snyder and Hunting Park on the BSL and Allegheny, Tioga, 11th Street, and Somerset on the Market-Frankford Line since May.

For more information on schedule changes and updates, click here.