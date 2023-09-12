SEPTA Bus Revolution public hearings to begin: Here's what you need to know

SEPTA plans to host public hearings during September to discuss the "Bus Revolution", the transit agency's first-ever comprehensive redesign of its entire bus network.

The changes will affect the bus networks in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

The hearings will be held in-person and virtual to give the public a chance to voice their possible concerns about the proposed changes.

"SEPTA's bus routes are largely the same as they were when we inherited the system almost 60 years ago. Where people live and work in Philadelphia has changed, but our network has not adapted and evolved with it," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said. "To change that we have been out in the communities we serve over the past two years to better understand how to realign our roots and improve our service to meet the dynamic needs of our riders and our region."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ridership has dropped 20% between 2013 and 2019 and at the same time, operating costs have increased by 10%, according to SEPTA.

Even though recently ridership is slowing returning since the pandemic, it's still 30% to 40% below 2019 levels, according to SEPTA.

The transit agency said it has already conducted dozens of meetings and has heard from over 20,000 people through surveys and comments.

Through all the data collected the main points that were made by riders and staff were that bus services need to be faster and more reliable, routes need to be easier to understand, service needs to be matched with demand and overall buses need to be better organized, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA is also looking to invest more than $150 million in infrastructure by building safer places for people to wait for buses and working with partners to make sure buses move faster during trips.

Over the last few months, SEPTA has already made changes to the main SEPTA website and mobile app and they have been testing new ways for how people pay to ride.

Additionally, these proposed network changes come after several SEPTA employees undergo safety reinforcement training following several accidents in the Philadelphia area involving their buses.

The first public hearings will held Tuesday, at SEPTA's Headquarters in Philadelphia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by virtual sessions on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on the additional public hearings dates and times, bus network changes and more click here.