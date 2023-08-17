With the price of parking at Philadelphia Eagles games steep (starting at $45 to park in Lincoln Financial Field lots), you could be looking for a cheap way to get to and from the game.

Luckily, SEPTA has your covered. The transit agency is teaming up with an online gambling site to offer free rides home from 2023 Eagles games at the Linc.

The free ride program starts with the Eagles' preseason home opener against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

How do I get a free ride home from the Eagles game?

SEPTA has brought back Unibet to get fans home for free from Eagles games this season after teaming up for free subway rides home during last season's playoff run to the Super Bowl.

“SEPTA is thrilled to partner with Unibet again to provide free rides home from Eagles’ games,” SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said in a news release.

Fans will still have to pay their own way to take SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway to NRG Station in South Philadelphia for the game or tailgate. A one-way ride costs $2 with the SEPTA Key Travel Wallet and $2.50 for a single-use card.

However, the ride home with your fellow fans in kelly green is on the (betting) house, according to SEPTA.

"The free rides begin at half-time and run for two hours post-game or until the last scheduled train departs," SEPTA said.

Basically, fans entering at NRG Station should be able to enter without paying and hop onto a northbound train.

The Unibet free rides program is expected to last throughout the regular season.

"Being able to provide Eagles fans with safe and free transportation home from the game is a fantastic opportunity for Unibet to demonstrate that commitment as well as our appreciation for Philadelphia residents and Eagles fans," Manuel Stan, SVP of North America, Kindred Group, said.

SEPTA didn't reveal how much Unibet is forking over as part of the free rides program.

Not sure how to use the subway to get to an Eagles game?

Lincoln Financial Field has a handy guide on its website laying out how to take the Broad Street Line to the game, regardless of whether fans are in Philly, the suburbs or New Jersey.

No ticket to the game?

Not heading to the game? NBC10 has you covered. You can watch the game on NBC10 starting at 7:30 p.m.