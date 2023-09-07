Deep cleanings at SEPTA stations to continue this fall

Crews are assigned to deep-clean several SEPTA stations over the next few weeks.

Starting Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 a deep cleaning will be conducted at Logan Station on the Broad Street Line.

The cleaning blitz will continue at 46th Street Station on Sept. 22 to Sept. 24 and 34th Street Station on Oct. 6 to 8 both along the Market-Frankford Line.

With each cleaning, the stations will close at 8 p.m. on Friday and will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews are expected to focus on heavy cleaning, maintenance, painting, and any additional repairs where needed.

SEPTA has been initiating these station blitzes on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines over the last several months.

Cleaning crews have been dispatched to Snyder and Hunting Park on the BSL and Allegheny, Tioga, 11th Street, and Somerset on the Market-Frankford Line since May.

For more information on schedules click here.