Sixers poised to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson

By Noah Levick

The Sixers are poised to add another veteran point guard behind Tyrese Maxey. 

Reggie Jackson plans to join the team after his contract buyout with the Hornets, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. 

Jackson, 34, played all 82 games last season with the Nuggets and averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds. 

He won an NBA championship as a member of the 2022-23 Nuggets. Before that, Jackson was a teammate of Paul George’s on the Clippers. 

The Sixers also have 38-year-old Kyle Lowry and 35-year-old Eric Gordon as backup guards. They drafted a combo guard much younger than any of those players this year in 20-year-old Duke product Jared McCain.

Once they sign Jackson, the Sixers will have 13 players under standard NBA contracts, which is two below the maximum.

They’ve filled their three two-way contract spots in Justin Edwards, David Jones and Jeff Dowtin Jr. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

