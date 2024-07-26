Randy Arozarena trade eliminates target, but opens possibilities for Phillies

The first significant move before the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline was consummated early this morning, with the Seattle Mariners acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays.

That’s the bad news. Arozarena was reported as a possible trade target for the Phillies, who are expected to be shopping for a right-handed outfield bat with some pop. Arozarena’s season numbers don’t jump out, but he’s turned it on more recently, slashing .286/.396/.521 in his last 42 games.

But there is some good news. The Mariners didn’t have to give up a lot to get him. Seattle sent Tampa its 12th-ranked prospect, single-A outfielder Aidan Smith, and its 22nd-ranked prospect, single-A righty Brody Hopkins, and a player to be named.

If the Mariners can get a player with Arozarena’s potential – and a player with two more seasons under club control – for two players in the low minor leagues, that certainly bodes well for the Phillies, who, in addition to looking for a righty bat, could also be in the market for a bullpen arm, and possibly even a back-of-the-rotation starter.

There were some who believed that for the Phillies to get what they needed before the deadline, they would have to part with one of their high-end prospects: infielder Aidan Miller, their #2 prospect, outfielder Justin Crawford, their 3rd-ranked prospect, or #5 prospect, pitcher Mick Abel, or more.

They currently have some pitching depth in their minor leagues further down the trough among their top-30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com. 2021 7th-round pick Christian McGowan, currently playing in double-A Reading, had Tommy John surgery and missed most of the 2023 season, but has been impressive in limited work this season. 21-year-old Wen Hui Pan, a 2023 international signee out of Taiwan, touches 100 miles per hour with his fastball, and has a five-pitch arsenal and projects to be an eventual starter.

Wen Hui Pan showcased most of the repertoire in his 2-inning rehab start in Clearwater. First pitch of the night was 99, and he sat 97-99 with the fastball. He showcased a little bit of everything in his four strikeouts https://t.co/tv8qwjHSRg pic.twitter.com/TvXyR3WKrs — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) June 29, 2024

Another player who could be of interest is outfielder Emaarion Boyd, a 20-year-old who plays for Jersey Shore. A lightning-fast player who hits for contact, he’s still struggling to find his footing in high-A, but he’s still in just his second full season of pro ball and is starting to figure some things out, slashing .275/.336/.417 over his last 32 games.

🦀 A walk-off single last night...A 2-run double today for Emaarion Boyd! pic.twitter.com/1xCPCPjzH9 — Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) July 10, 2024

If the Arozarena deal is any guide, the Phillies can tick some boxes over the next four days, while at the same time not decimating their possible future contributors.