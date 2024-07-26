Matt Tries That: NBC10 reporter channels inner Olympian. How does he do?

What happens when a reporter with little athletic ability tries to train like an Olympian?

NBC10's Matt DeLucia tackles a variety of sports from the Paris Summer Games, learning from the best in 2024.

See what it takes, with lessons from Philly-area coaches who have trained Olympians, and Olympic hopefuls yearning for the gold.

Keep checking back on this page throughout the games to see Matt's latest attempts to earn the gold (or just tries not to fall).

