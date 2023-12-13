Watch: DA's Office to announce arrest in Kingsessing murder

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal are expected to announce the arrest of a fugitive who recently turned himself in for his alleged role in the murder of a young man that occurred in the city's Kingsessing section.

The announcement is set to be made at 10:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Earlier this week, Krasner's office announced 12 men who are sought in slayings that happened throughout South and Southwest Philadelphia since 2019.

Léelo en español aquí

While the DA's office has not provided more information on Wednesday's announcement, one of the individuals that Krasner discussed earlier this week was sought for the slaying of a man in Kingsessing who, Krasner said, helped victims of a mass shooting that happened in that neighborhood in July.

Andre Goff, 37, is the man that Krasner said, on Monday, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the slaying of Theo James IV, 25, that happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue in the city's Kingsessing section.

"He actually was involved with scooping up some people who were harmed during that mass shooting," said Krasner about James. "I just want you to know that that is another life lost."

Goff is facing numerous charges including murder, conspiracy, and related offenses.