Chester County

3 injured in Chester Co. house explosion

On Sunday morning, emergency crews rushed to a house explosion that was reported in Upper Oxford Township. Officials have said three people were injured in the incident

By Hayden Mitman

Crews respond to a house explosion in Upper Oxford Township on Sunday morning.
Provided

Emergency crews responded to a report of a house explosion in Upper Oxford Township, in Chester County, on Sunday morning.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that the incident happened just after 9 a.m. at a home along Limestone Road, just north of Street Road in Upper Oxford Township.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

As of about 11 a.m., officials confirmed three people were injured in the fire. Officials have not disclosed the severity of the victims' injuries, but did note that they were all considered "burn victims."

Crews from Chester and Lancaster counties were working at the scene on Sunday morning. As of about 10 a.m., officials said the incident closed Route 10 at 926 and 41.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Chester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us