3 injured in Chester Co. house explosion

Emergency crews responded to a report of a house explosion in Upper Oxford Township, in Chester County, on Sunday morning.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that the incident happened just after 9 a.m. at a home along Limestone Road, just north of Street Road in Upper Oxford Township.

As of about 11 a.m., officials confirmed three people were injured in the fire. Officials have not disclosed the severity of the victims' injuries, but did note that they were all considered "burn victims."

Crews from Chester and Lancaster counties were working at the scene on Sunday morning. As of about 10 a.m., officials said the incident closed Route 10 at 926 and 41.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.