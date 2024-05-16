Delaware gas station employee grabs robber's gun, turns the tables

A quick-thinking gas station employee in Delaware was able to turn the tables on a robber by stealing the man's gun and scaring him off.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday around 9:48 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a robbery at the Valero gas station located at 796 Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect armed with a gun approached a Valero employee at the counter and demanded money from the register.

After the employee complied, police said the suspect placed his firearm on the counter while he placed an undisclosed amount of cash in his pockets.

That's when the employee grabbed the firearm from the counter and pointed it at the suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect fled from the store but immediately returned and demanded the employee to return the firearm.

The employee then proceeded to fire one round at the suspect and that's when the suspect again fled from the business, according to police. Troopers at the scene recovered the firearm from the employee.

It is unknown if the suspect was injured, and there were no reported injuries at the area hospital, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing dark-colored clothing. There are no available surveillance videos of images of the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective R. Strecker by calling 302-365-8413. You can also send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State police or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.