Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead and another man injured.

The first shooting happened Friday, 11:29 p.m. on the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue inside a takeout restaurant, according to police.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 41-year-old man, was shot once in the head, once in the back and once in the chest. Police transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m., according to investigators.

Police said the other victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot twice in the back and one time in the leg. Police transported him to the hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Bullet casings were found both inside and outside the restaurant, according to police.

Just a short time later, on Saturday at 12:59 a.m., police responded to the 5200 block of Chester Avenue for a shooting.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest, transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, according to police.

As of Friday night, there were 318 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 20 percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.