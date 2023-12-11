Calling the holidays an especially good time to track down fugitives -- as "they tend to come to familiar places, they tend to want to be around familiar faces" -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, on Monday, named a dozen individuals who are sought for their alleged involvement in murders that happened in South and Southwest Philadelphia.

"In this holiday season, there is no question that this is a pretty good time to catch people who are on the run," said Krasner.

In prefacing Monday's event, Krasner said that since the office has been highlighting fugitives that they are seeking, at least 10 individuals have been apprehended after being featured in press briefings.

On Monday, Krasner's office named 12 individuals who are sought for their alleged involvement in homicides that occurred throughout South and Southwest Philadelphia since 2019.

The following information is from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office:

Jaque Houston, 20, is wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his 38-year-old stepfather during an argument on the evening of March 9, 2023.

The incident occurred on the 1500 block of S. Dover Street in the city's Grays Ferry section.

Investigators, officials said, recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings at the scene but no gun.

Gary Yeiser, 53, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the beating death of a 68-year-old man that happened during an argument on the afternoon of Aug. 27.

The incident, which officials said was captured on a surveillance camera, occurred on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street in the city's Point Breeze section. The victim died from his injuries the following day.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved a murder charge in this case.

Gustavo Casalez, 25, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man that happened during an argument on the evening of Feb. 3, 2022, in the city's Elmwood Park section.

The stabbing occurred on the 6400 block of Dorel Street.

Basir Gillette, 18, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the chest on the evening of May 13, 2021, during an argument.

Gillette is also sought on allegations of wounding the victim's 13-year-old cousin.

The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street in the city's Kingsessing section.

No gun nor ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene, officials said.

Andre Goff, 37, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the slaying of Theo James IV, 25, that happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue in the city's Kingsessing section.

In Monday's event, Krasner noted that he knew the victim in this case as James was present during the mass shooting that happened in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on July 3.

"He actually was involved with scooping up some people who were harmed during that mass shooting," said Krasner. "I just want you to know that that is another life lost."

No gun was recovered and investigators have not determined a motive at this time, officials said. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges including murder, conspiracy, and related charges.

Jermaine Powell, 46, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man on the evening of May 13 near the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue.

One Taurus 9mm handgun and one Glock 9mm handgun, in addition to dozens of fired cartridge casings, were recovered from the scene, officials said.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. Powell's alleged co-conspirator was arrested and is currently in custody, the DA's Office said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved murder and related charges for Powell's suspected role in the killing.

Seifuddin Sabir, 36, is wanted for his suspected involvement in a deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man following an argument in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2019, on the 3900 block of Ford Road.

Seven 9mm fired cartridge casings were recovered from the scene but no gun.

Kyle Smith, 30, is wanted for allegedly shooting a 46-year-old man in the head on the evening of Sept. 22, 2021, during a robbery near 56th Street and Osage Avenue.

No gun nor ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene, officials said. The DA's Office said that Smith's co-conspirator was located and arrested in Florida in Feb. of 2022.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved murder and related charges for Smith's alleged role in this deadly robbery.

Nathaniel Thomas, 33, is wanted for his suspect involvement in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man, who was shot in the abdomen on the evening of Sept. 11, 2022. The shooting occurred on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue during an unsuccessful carjacking, officials said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges for murder, robbery, and related firearm offenses for Thomas' suspected role in this homicide.

Donald Whitingham

Donald Whitingham, 45, is wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the chest during an argument on the morning of Feb. 18, 2021.

The shooting occurred outside of a convenience store on the 2900 block of South 70th Street in the city's Elmwood Park section, officials said.

No crime gun nor ballistics evidence were recovered, officials said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved murder and related charges for Whitingham's suspected role in this homicide.

Malik Williams, 24, is sought for his suspected involvement in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man who, officials said, was shot in the chest on the afternoon of June 17, 2022, during an argument that happened on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street.

One .40 caliber fired cartridge casing was recovered by investigators at the scene, officials said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved murder and related firearm charges for Williams' alleged role in this homicide.

Anthony Young, 53, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man who was shot in the chest during an argument on the morning of Oct. 17 on the 500 block of North 57th Street in the city's Carroll Park section.

A Ruger .357 caliber handgun and one fired cartridge casing was recovered from the scene, officials said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved murder and related firearm charges for Young's suspected role in this homicide.

Members of the public with information about these suspects’ whereabouts should call the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or email Tips@PhillyPolice.com.

They can also contact the U.S. Marshall’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Visit PhillyMostWanted.org for more information.