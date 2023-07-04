A mass shooter wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with two weapons fired "seemingly at random" on the streets of Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night, killing five people -- including a teen boy -- and injuring two children, officials said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, along with other city leaders and law enforcement officials, provided updates on the ongoing investigation during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Léelo en español aquí

"We are all heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones," Kenney said.

Kenney said that officers acted quickly during the evening, as the shooter selected targets at random during the shooting spree.

"That scene must have been chaotic," Kenney said. "They were taking active fire, scooping people up, trying to get them to the hospital to save them and our officers deserve our debt of gratitude for their courage and their commitment to Philadelphians."

Earlier Tuesday, a police source with knowledge of the case said officials identified the shooter -- who is currently in custody -- as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker.

Also, shortly before Kenney's address, officials identified those killed in this incident as four residents of the city's Kingsessing neighborhood -- along with a teen boy with no known address.

According to police, Lashyd Merritt, 20, died after he was shot multiple times in the chest and arm; Dymir Stanton, 29, died after he was shot in the chest and back; Ralph Moralis, 59, died after he was shot in the head, side, and buttocks and Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, died after he was shot multiple times.

Also, 15-year-old Daujan Brown died after he was shot in the shoulder, chest, and back, police said.

The shooting spree began Monday around 8:30 p.m. on 56th and Chester streets in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, investigators said.

According to police, a shooter wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon moved throughout an area spanning several blocks, shooting and killing several people. Responding officers then spotted the shooter -- now believed to be Carriker -- and apprehended the suspect without further incident.

Investigators said Carriker's bulletproof vest had multiple magazines inside of it.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that Carriker was also in possession of a scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun at the time of the arrest.

"What happened last night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was disgusting and horrifying," said Outlaw, emphasizing that the shooting was "seemingly at random."

Outlaw could not provide many details as the investigation is ongoing, but she said that police do not believe any of the victims knew their killer and they believe Carriker acted alone.

Witnesses told police the shooter was spotted near 56th Street near Chester and Springfield avenues shortly before the incident began, according to Ernest Ransom, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

"The suspect then began shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked," said Ransom.

The shooter fired at a car with a mother and her twin two-year-old children inside. One of the toddlers was injured by a gunshot and the other toddler's eyes were injured by glass broken during the shooting, according to investigators. Both are in stable condition, said Ransom.

In an interview with NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle, the mother of 15-year-old Daujan Brown, Nashaya Thomas, said that her son was helping a friend who had been shot in the leg when he was killed.

"His friend was hurt and he was trying to get his friend help but the guy was still in the act of doing his thing," she said. "He was just trying to get his friend help not knowing that bullets don’t have no name.”

According to District Attorney Krasner, Carriker has yet to be charged, but he believes the alleged shooter will face murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

"This is a person who is never going to leave jail before trial," said Krasner. "And, it is my expectation, is never going to leave jail period."

With Carriker in custody, officials don't believe there is any further threat to the community.

An unidentified man who investigators believe pulled out a weapon and fired shots at Carriker during the shooting spree was also taken into custody. Police believe the man was firing in self-defense however and he likely won't face any charges.

Asked if there could be any changes to Wawa Welcome America security due to Monday's shooting, Kenney said these events are entirely unrelated.

"This is Kingsessing. It's not even close to where the concert's going to be," said the mayor.

Entering Tuesday, Philadelphia had reported 212 homicides so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time the previous year, which was one of the deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

Children have made up about 11% of the nearly 930 shooting victims so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by the City Controller's Office, which was last updated Sunday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.