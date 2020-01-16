Teen Linked to Missing Persons Now Suspected in East Germantown Slaying

A 17-year-old boy linked to two missing people is now considered a suspect in the stabbing death of a 64-year-old East Germantown woman who had been fostering the teen for only three days.

Family members found Renee Gilyard, the mother of a Philadelphia police officer, dead in the bathtub of her house on the 300 block of Mechanic Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. She had been stabbed twice in the neck and also suffered defensive wounds, police said.

By Thursday morning, the 17-year-old, who was linked to the disappearance of two other people, had gone from being a person of interest in Gilyard’s slaying to becoming a suspect, Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter confirmed.

“It’s really, really tragic that it resulted this way because clearly she was a good-hearted woman who really was trying to do something good, and the end result was tragic,” Coulter said.

NBC10 is not releasing the suspect's name because he is a minor and has not been charged.

For a few hours Wednesday, the teen was listed as a missing and endangered person after police found no trace of him at Gilyar’s house.

Later that day, police found him and three other teens in West Philadelphia riding in Gilyard’s Nissan Rogue. They had crashed the SUV while fleeing from police, Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said.

The three other teens – two girls and a boy between 14 and 17 years old – were not immediately charged with a crime. Coulter said "some" of them cooperated with investigators.

Police revealed that the suspect in the East Germantown stabbing had links to missing Jimmy Mao, 20, and Jacob Merritt-Richburg, 16.

Mao was last seen Dec. 29 of last year and reported missing from the 5800 block of Angora Terrace four days later. On Jan. 7, Mao’s bother started receiving text messages demanding ransom payments, Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

As police investigated, they interviewed the 17-year-old, an acquaintance of Mao’s, and determined he was likely the last person to have seen him.

On Wednesday night, detectives discovered a body in a duffel bag on the train tracks behind a home on Cobbs Creek Parkway and Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia. Mao had been reported missing from the area, but police did not confirm whether the body they discovered was his.

Coulter said detectives made the discovery after receiving a tip, but would not confirm if that tip came from one of the teenagers detained following the West Philadelphia crash.

Merritt-Richburg, meanwhile, was an acquaintance of Mao’s, Burgmann said. Detectives had wanted to interview him in regard to Mao’s disappearance. Instead, he himself disappeared and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 11, according to the captain.

Burgmann said Merrit-Richburg was in possession of something that belonged to Mao but would not elaborate on what that was.

Smith added that investigators “have reason to believe” that the 17-year-old suspect in the East Germantown slaying is “possibly connected” to Mao and Merrit-Richburg.