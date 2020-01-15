Police Officer’s Mother Found Stabbed to Death in Bathroom of East Germantown Home

Authorities are investigating after the 65-year-old mother of a police officer was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of her East Germantown home.

Police were called to the house on the 300 block of Mechanic Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after family members discovered the woman’s body. Homicide detectives called the death “suspicious” and said they could not find the weapon used in the slaying.

The woman was the mother of a Philadelphia police, officer, according to authorities.

There were no signs of a break-in, Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. Detectives also said the woman’s car, a black Nissan Rogue, was missing and that the murder may have been committed by someone she knew.

The woman had foster children, according to police, but it was unclear if they were inside the home at the time of the slaying.