Second officer injured in Northeast Philly shooting to be released from hospital

The officer is expected to be released at 4 p.m. on Monday. Watch live in the video embedded above.

The last of two Philadelphia Police officers to remain in the hospital after an early Sunday shootout is set to be released on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the officer -- who police have identified as a 31-year-old, six-year veteran of the force -- was expected to be released from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and ankle in a violent confrontation that happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.

The other officer that was injured -- who officials only identified as a 32-year-old who had been a veteran of the force for nine years -- was struck in the bridge of his nose and was released from the hospital after being treated on Sunday evening.

Sunday's incident was the second time that the 31-year-old officer had been involved in a shooting during his time on the Philadelphia Police force.

On Sunday, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford noted that this officer had been hurt in a shooting in the past.

"They heal physically and they come back and do the job. This to be a second time that this officer has been involved in an incident like this, I mean being involved in something like this one time you know, plays a lot on you mentally, " Stanford said on Sunday. "But having to be involved in something like this again after returning from the first ordeal, you shouldn't have to deal with this. But, that's the oath that they swear to."

According to police, the officers were injured in a shootout that happened at about 2:32 a.m., Sunday. The driver of a truck the officers were attempting to stop at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, instead rammed police vehicles before hopping out, producing a weapon and opening fire, investigators said.

The 40-year-old man who shot at police has not yet been identified by law enforcement officials.

He was struck by officers who returned fire and, as of Monday morning, he was hospitalized and listed in critical condition, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.