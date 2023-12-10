2 police officers shot following pursuit in Northeast Philly

Two Philadelphia Police officers are hospitalized after an early Sunday shootout that happened at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the officers -- who officials have not yet provided identifying information on -- were injured in a shootout at about 2 a.m., after the driver of a truck they were attempting to stop at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, instead rammed their vehicles before hopping out and opening fire on their cruiser.

One of the officers was struck in the leg and face and the other suffered a bullet wound to the head, but both are expected to survive, officials said.

In talking to the press on Sunday morning, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said that one of the officers was hurt in a shooting in the past.

"They heal physically and they come back and do the job. And, this to be a second time that this officer has been involved in and incident like this, I mean being involved in something like this one time you know, plays a lot on you mentally, " he said. "But having to be involved in something like this again after returning from the first ordeal, you shouldn't have to deal with this. But, that's the oath that they swear to."

Yet again, our brave @PhillyPolice officers have come under fire in service to our city. While we are grateful that they will physically recover from their gunshot wounds, I ask that you keep our two officers, their families, and their coworkers in your prayers. — John M. Stanford (@PPDCommish) December 10, 2023

Law enforcement officials said the incident began after the officers responded to the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard after reports of gunfire and they allegedly saw a vehicle involved shooting. The officers, officials said early Sunday, attempted to stop the vehicle involved but it fled.

The officers spotted the vehicle again at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, where officials said, two police vehicles attempted to stop it but, the driver --- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- rammed one of the police cruisers before exiting the vehicle, producing a firearm and opening fire on police.

Two officers were struck, officials said.

Four Philadelphia police officers returned fire, striking the gunman.

Police said the officers were listed in stable condition and were speaking to investigators after being taken to a nearby hospital. The alleged gunman, police said, has been taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.