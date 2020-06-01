National Guard Now Patrolling Philadelphia in Hopes of Quelling Violent Unrest

The Pennsylvania National Guard rolled into Philadelphia on Monday to help quell looting and violence in the city after a second day of unrest spread to neighborhoods citywide.

Guard members started arriving in Center City at 1 a.m. Monday. They were on patrol as daylight broke. A citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m. By then, Center City remained mostly quiet at the time, but there were reports of looting in other neighborhoods.

National Guard troops are dropped off in front of City Hall this morning. Some are stationed inside the building, others are at the MSB across the street. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/IHDF2LiB8L — Katy Zachry (@KatyZachry) June 1, 2020

For the past two days, violence and looting sprang up in numerous neighborhoods across Philadelphia as protesters simply outnumbered city and state police. Fires destroyed businesses and looters emptied stores in Center City, West Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Kensington and Hunting Park.

The Philadelphia protests, which began Saturday peacefully and devolved quickly, are part of national outrage sparked by the death of George Floyd. The unarmed black man died following a violent arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

More than 200 people were arrested Saturday and Sunday.

A citywide curfew went into effect on Saturday evening for the first time in recent memory. By Sunday, Mayor Jim Kenney ordered the curfew moved up to 6 p.m. Sunday. SEPTA shut down all services, and resumed service Monday morning at 6 with the exception of some Center City bus routes. Officials announced all city government operations will be closed on Monday except for public safety.

One of the initial flashpoints Saturday was across from City Hall, where protestors defaced and attempted to topple the controversial statue of former police commissioner and mayor Frank Rizzo, known for his harsh treatment of minorities and "tough on crime" approach.

Kenney said Sunday that he did not approve of the statue and that the city would "accelerate" its removal.

As police clamped down on Center City by Sunday afternoon, some of the most serious outbreaks of violence and looting shifted to West Philadelphia and Kensington. The traditional epicenters of those two neighborhoods, 52nd and Market streets and Kensington and Allegheny avenues, were the scenes of fires, looting and police resistance throughout Sunday evening.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd gathered at 51st and Market. As we were moving back, protesters threw large rocks at police vehicles. A cab driver whose car was damaged, was hit with a rubber bullet and his head is bleeding. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Jxy1dxIMsK — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) May 31, 2020

Among the arrests, most were for curfew violations, but also included one for assault on police, one for propulsion of missiles, one for rioting, one person for vandalism and 43 people for looting and burglary in Philadelphia.

At least a dozen officers were injured in the protests, one of whom was still hospitalized after being run over by a car, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Mayor Jim Kenney said that many of those arrested Saturday night were from outside Philadelphia, and he called them “anarchists” and “right-wingers,” all the while praising the restraint shown by the city’s police department.

Outlaw said the city had requested support from the National Guard and entered into mutual aid agreements with surrounding police departments. Officers from the other agencies guarded buildings while Philadelphia Police Department officers patrolled the streets.

Unlike Saturday, police on Sunday were prepared to "set the tone early," Outlaw said. Nonetheless, looting continued in broad daylight and spread to various parts of the city.

Like Kenney, Outlaw expressed support for those outraged at the racial disparities in the country, but decried the violence and theft. She praised the multiracial peaceful demonstrations early Saturday, but said those who used violence later in the day and into Sunday, "frankly don't look like me."

Looters also damaged stores on City Avenue, including a Target and a Wine and Spirits state liquor store in Overbrook.

NBC10's SkyForce10 helicopter captured video over Philadelphia's Hunting Park section of police officers clashing with a crowd of people on Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. Some members of the crowd were placed in handcuffs for failing to disperse and violating the city's curfew.

In South Philadelphia, members of the community group "Taking Back Philly Streets" lined up with police officers to prevent looters from entering a Target store.

WATCH: The community group "Take Back the Streets" line up with police officers to prevent looters from entering a South Philadelphia Target store: https://t.co/B8v8daXEFy pic.twitter.com/H40YKLXtcE — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 1, 2020

After daybreak Monday, people could be seen running out of a Port Richmond Forman Mills store with arms full of clothing before security showed up and blocked off a back door.

In Kensington, fire consumed a row of stores along the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue early Monday after looting targeted businesses nearby earlier in the night. Firefighters said it was too soon to see if the fire was intentionally set.

A row of stores and some apartments along Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensignton neighborhood went up in flames overnight. NBC10's Katy Zachry reports on how the fire happened near where earlier looting took place.

A two-alarm fire also tore through stores along North Broad Street after daybreak Monday.

