Hundreds Gather at Philly City Hall, Art Museum for George Floyd Demonstration

Hundreds of people gathered around Philadelphia City Hall and the Museum of Art Saturday afternoon in one of many nationwide demonstrations against police violence following the death of George Floyd.

The demonstrators, most of whom wore masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, began by kneeling in silence, a reference to the way Floyd died under the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

The demonstrators at Philadelphia City Hall later joined others at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, shouting, "No justice, no peace" as they marched.

Demonstrators for #GeorgeFloyd are on the move from #Philly City Hall to meet another group at the Art Museum. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hSxtLIWDQv — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) May 30, 2020

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests this week after bystander video captured Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyds neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd, who is black, said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was also handcuffed at the time.

Chauvin and three other officers who witnessed the arrest were fired, while Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to Floyd's death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.