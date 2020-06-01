SEPTA Suspends Bus, Trolley and Subway Service in Center City

SEPTA is shutting down subway, bus and trolley service into and out of Center City, Philadelphia, indefinitely as a third day of demonstrations because of police brutality is expected Monday.

The transit shutdown began at 12 p.m. The Pennsylvania National Guard has begun patrolling Center City and other neighborhoods in an effort to quell any further violence following an intense weekend of looting and violent clashes with police in areas across the city. Thousands have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and inequality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

"These restrictions are being put into place in coordination with the City of Philadelphia, and will remain in place until further notice," according to a statement by the transit agency.

Here are the details for those who need to get around Center City on SEPTA:

Bus routes will be detoured or suspended south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and east-west river-to-river. In addition, trolley routes will be limited to service to-and-from 30th Street and out into neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.In order to give customers time to complete planned trips, Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line trains will make all scheduled stops until 1 p.m. After that, all Center City stops will be skipped:

