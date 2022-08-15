The annual 10-day Musikfest in eastern Pennsylvania's Lehigh County wrapped up Sunday after a shooting sent participants scrambling for safety just before the conclusion of Saturday night's concert.

On Monday, the Bethlehem Police Department confirmed that a 20-year-old was shot on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets during Saturday night's festival in Lehigh County.

The man was shot in his abdomen and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

"From the investigation to date, it appears that this was an isolated incident between two individuals," police said, while noting the investigation was ongoing.

Bethlehem police converged on the area just before the Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday after people reported hearing a gunshot.

The city had authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday, police said. The music wrapped up as planned Sunday night.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia office, which has agents at the festival every year to support city police, is assisting with the investigation, a spokesperson told LehighValleyLive.com.

Last month, a 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting during a fireworks show at Easton's July 10 Heritage Day celebration that sent spectators fleeing. In Philadelphia, bullets grazed two police officers during a Fourth of July fireworks show, prompting an evacuation that sent scores of people running from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Authorities later said the shots came from the same weapon, but were probably fired from “quite a distance away.”

Musikfest security was beefed up after two shootings in four days during the festival in 2014, one of which wounded a 17-year-old blocks away at closing time following an argument between two groups of teens.

