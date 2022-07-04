Police Respond to Reports of Officers Shot Near Parkway Concert

Police were responding to reports of two fellow officers reportedly being shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a 4th of July concert and fireworks show.

The gunfire broke out near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of Wawa Welcome America as throngs of people watched a fireworks show following a concert headlined by Jason Derulo on the parkway, police said.

Various people could be seen running from the area. Police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.

“I didn’t hear the shots, but the cops were like, ‘Run, run, run,’” one woman told NBC10.

NBC10 had various reporters in the area covering the festival. NBC10 reporter Tim Furlong said he saw a "wave of people" running from near Eakins Oval down the parkway. Several children were crying during what were moments of confusion from the crowd and police officers at the scene, Furlong said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.