Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area.

At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.

Concertgoers posted online that they heard a gunshot and saw people running from the scene, akin to a "stampede," Gyllenhaal said. Information regarding injuries was unavailable as of Sunday morning.

The festival was shut down Saturday night as a precaution but will reopen for its last night on Sunday, police said.

“There was an isolated incident tonight at MusikFest and the festival was shut down as a precaution for the safety of patrons,” Bethlehem police said in a statement.

“Law enforcement is on site and in control of the situation," police added. "There is no known continuing threat to the public. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

Individuals with information and/or videos of the incident are asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Tipline 610-997-6660 or email Detective Klingborg at nklingborg@bethlehem-pa.gov.

The MusikFest incident comes as the latest in a series of gunshots or shootings that have rattled public events across the region as of late. In Easton last month, a fireworks show ended in gunfire leaving crowds running for safety.

In Philadelphia on July 4, stray gunfire interrupted fireworks, also sending a stampede of people running for safety.