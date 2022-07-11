Teen Shot Near Fireworks Display in Lehigh Valley; Crowd Sent Running

Gunfire interrupted a fireworks display in the Lehigh Valley Sunday night, sending panic among a crowd gathered to celebrate Easton's Heritage Day.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in a targeted attack a couple blocks away on the 200 block of Northampton Street in downtown Easton.

The teen was struck in the leg around 9:45 p.m. and taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

The fireworks display over the Delaware River was scheduled for 9:30 p.m., according to the Heritage Day website.

A witness was taking cellphone video of the fireworks when they noticed people starting to run and police swarming the area. “Everyone is running from down there,” the witness said in the recording.

Police believed the shooter was high school-age. He and the victim were part of a group involved in a “disturbance” just prior to the shooting, EPD’s Lt. Matthew T. Gerould said.

Gerould said the victim and the rest of the group were uncooperative with investigators.

Witnesses said the gunman ran east on Northampton Street, possibly into Phillipsburg, NJ.

Anyone with information or video of the incident were asked to contact Easton detectives at 610-250-6634 or 610-250-6635.