A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in West Philadelphia Sunday night.

The 40-year-old man was walking along the 4100 block of Girard Avenue at 8:21 p.m. when he was struck by a white sedan. The vehicle then fled eastbound on Girard Avenue before turning southbound on 40th Street.

The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.

Police have not yet released a description of the hit-and-run driver.