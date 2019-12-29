Woman Killed by Speeding Driver on Roosevelt Boulevard, Police Say

A woman died after a speeding driver rear-ended her car and caused it to slam into a tree in a fiery wreck Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The male driver of the speeding car was traveling northbound along Roosevelt Boulevard, above the posted 45 mph speed limit, when he struck the woman from behind near Grant Avenue around 1:40 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Thomas Davidson said.

The impact sent the woman’s car careening into a tree, causing her vehicle to burst into flames, Davidson said. The woman died at the scene.

Rescuers pulled the man from the wreckage and he was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Davidson said.

The crash is the latest in a series of deaths or injuries along Roosevelt Boulevard, which is six lanes wide and expands to as much as 12 lanes the farther north it goes and has long been known as one of the deadliest boulevards in Pennsylvania.

A series of speed cameras were supposed to be installed along a stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard before the end of this year, but WHYY reported that the project has hit a “regulatory snag” and the cameras now won’t be installed until the spring of 2020.