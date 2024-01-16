Man arrested in New Year's Day slaying on Atlantic City boardwalk

Law enforcement officials have anounced the arrest of a 23-year-old Atlantic City man for the New Year's Day slaying of a man whose body was found on the boardwalk.

According to police, on Saturday, Jan. 13, Gavin Guzman, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Nazir Cintron, who was killed at the start of the new year.

Officials said that Cintron died after police were called to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and the boardwalk at about 7:34 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, on a report of a stabbing.

Here, officials found Cintron after he had been stabbed and, police said, he was pronounced at the scene.

Law enforcement officials now believe Guzman stabbed Cintron in the chest.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

Along with this incident, Atlantic City has seen a sharp rise in violent incidents in the new year.

In the first ten days of the year, Atlantic City saw four people murdered -- including a 14-year-old boy -- while, in all of 2023, the city only saw seven murders.

City officials have announced an effort intended to push back against this surge in violence.