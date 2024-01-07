14-year-old boy killed in Atlantic City double shooting

Police in Atlantic City are investigating after a teen boy was killed, and another injured, in a shooting that happened on Friday night along Atlantic Avenue.

According to police, there was a "disturbance involving numerous individuals" along the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 10:48 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said, several shots were fired during that incident and officers arrived at the location to find two boys laying in the roadway after each suffering gun shot wounds.

A 14-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his head while the 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, officials said.

Both boys were taken to the hospital where, officials said, the 16-year-old was treated and released. However, the younger boy succumbed to his wounds at 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement officials said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and, police officials said, they are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or provide a tip at ACPO.org/Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.