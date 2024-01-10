Atlantic City officials talk enforcement efforts amid sharp increase in violent crime

The new year was just six hours old when Atlantic City saw it's first murder of 2024.

And, an hour later, in an unrelated incident, another man was stabbed to death on the boardwalk, as well.

For a city that saw seven murders in all of 2023, the fact that four people have already been killed in Atlantic City -- including a 14-year-old child and a 37-year-old man -- just ten days into the new year, has city officials looking for answers.

But, during a press event on Wednesday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Smalls, Sr., said even while they look for solutions, it's no time to try and find who may be to blame for the jump in violent crimes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Smalls, Sr. talks about the city's recent increase in violent crime at an event on Wednesday.

"The finger shouldn't be pointed at anyone, shouldn't be pointed at the mayor, shouldn't be pointed at the police chief, shouldn't be pointed at [the city's] anti-violence [team], shouldn't be pointed at reentry services," he said. "We are not out there shooting guns. We aren't out the putting the battery in these kids' backs and telling them what to do. We don't have anything to do with any of that."

Says he stands with city officials and believes municipal employees doing all they can, from proving services and programs for the city's youth to doing anti-violence outreach on a regular basis, to make an impact on potential criminal activity.

"They are doing a great job. And, as I say all the time, the government does not raise your kids," Small said.

Chief James Sarkos of the Atlantic City Police Department said that, in response to the recent murders, law enforcement officials are stepping up police presence in neighborhoods impacted by violence, they are increasing staffing levels and are working with "public safety partners in ongoing operations."

"This surge in violence is unacceptable and we are taking decisive action," said Sarkos.

During the day's event, officials said youth services strives to provide programs for kids, the city's anti-violence team works in communities regularly and many said they hope more jobs in the city could help cut down on violence.

"We are just going through a tough time. To the community, we are going to be okay," the mayor said.

Along with these steps -- in an effort, that they said they hoped would be considered proactive -- city officials will be leading a peace walk through the city on Saturday, Jan. 13, starting at 11 a.m.

For details on the peace walk, visit Atlantic City's website.