Police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in Atlantic City, NJ

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men in Atlantic City, New Jersey, including one victim who was found dead on the boardwalk.

On Jan. 1, around 6:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a man bleeding on the unit block of South California Avenue. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Vincent O’Brien, III. O’Brien was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then, around 7:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds on Michigan Avenue and the boardwalk. When they arrived they found Nazir Cintron, 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators don’t believe the two deaths are related. Autopsies are pending in both cases. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City Police are investigating.

If you have any information on either incident, please call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or send an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s office website.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website.