Embattled Pa. State Rep. Boyle says he feels ‘vindicated' in return to Harrisburg

Democratic State Representative Kevin Boyle said he felt "vindicated" in his return to the state's capitol on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was dropped last month.

"I was happy to resume voting on the floor of the Pennsylvania House this afternoon," the representative wrote in a statement to NBC10. "I felt vindicated after false accusations from political opponents were proven false. Incredibly a week before last month’s primary I faced an 'arrest warrant' for a 'PFA violation'. Law enforcement somehow missed I did not have a PFA to violate."

Boyle (D-172nd dist.) was referencing an arrest warrant that was issued in April after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order from 2021.

However, late last month, that warrant was dropped after, District Attorney Larry Krasner said, his office learned that the PFA was no longer in effect.

Boyle, 45, lost his reelection campaign in the Democratic primaries to challenger, Sean Dougherty.

In the run on to last month's elections, Boyle faced concerns from fellow lawmakers -- including from his brother, Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District) -- over his mental health

"Kevin’s mental illness has been a nightmare for our family. Like any family who has a beloved member with a serious health issue, we are doing the best we can to help him get better," Brendan Boyle wrote in a statement last month.

Boyle faced more issues in February 2024 after he was banned from Gaul & Malt House in Rockledge, Pennsylvania, where he was caught on video berating employees, according to police.

He also allegedly threatened female staff members inside the bar before police arrived, investigators said.

In a statement on April 17, Rockledge Police Chief John Gallagher told NBC10 the investigation into that incident continues.

However, none of the customers, staff members, managers or owners of the bar wanted to pursue charges against Boyle, according to Gallagher.

Gallagher also said Boyle complied with responding police officers by leaving the bar on foot.