Pennsylvania

Embattled Pa. State Rep. Boyle says he feels ‘vindicated' in return to Harrisburg

Democratic State Representative Kevin Boyle said he feels 'vindicated' in his return to the state capitol after a warrant for his arrest was dropped due to 'a gap in information'

By Hayden Mitman and Lauren Mayk

Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia).
NBC10

Democratic State Representative Kevin Boyle said he felt "vindicated" in his return to the state's capitol on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was dropped last month.

"I was happy to resume voting on the floor of the Pennsylvania House this afternoon," the representative wrote in a statement to NBC10. "I felt vindicated after false accusations from political opponents were proven false. Incredibly a week before last month’s primary I faced an 'arrest warrant' for a 'PFA violation'. Law enforcement somehow missed I did not have a PFA to violate."

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Boyle (D-172nd dist.) was referencing an arrest warrant that was issued in April after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order from 2021.

However, late last month, that warrant was dropped after, District Attorney Larry Krasner said, his office learned that the PFA was no longer in effect.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Boyle, 45, lost his reelection campaign in the Democratic primaries to challenger, Sean Dougherty.

In the run on to last month's elections, Boyle faced concerns from fellow lawmakers -- including from his brother, Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District) -- over his mental health

"Kevin’s mental illness has been a nightmare for our family. Like any family who has a beloved member with a serious health issue, we are doing the best we can to help him get better," Brendan Boyle wrote in a statement last month.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware County 4 hours ago

‘Absolute tragedy': 2 dead, 3 hurt in Chester workplace shooting

Bucks County 2 hours ago

Boy, 11, shoots at Bucks County home, police say

Boyle faced more issues in February 2024 after he was banned from Gaul & Malt House in Rockledge, Pennsylvania, where he was caught on video berating employees, according to police. 

He also allegedly threatened female staff members inside the bar before police arrived, investigators said.

In a statement on April 17, Rockledge Police Chief John Gallagher told NBC10 the investigation into that incident continues.

However, none of the customers, staff members, managers or owners of the bar wanted to pursue charges against Boyle, according to Gallagher.

Gallagher also said Boyle complied with responding police officers by leaving the bar on foot.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us