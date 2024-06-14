Philadelphia Sixers

Sixers guard Cameron Payne arrested in Arizona for not giving his real name to police

By Emily Rose Grassi

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Cameron Payne of the Philadelphia Sixers was arrested in Arizona on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police in Scottsdale were called to 68th Street and Chaparral Road just before 3 a.m. for reports of a disturbance, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When officers made it to the scene, they interacted with two people, police said. Officials later identified the one person as Cameron Payne.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Payne was arrested for not telling officers his real name as well as providing a false report to law enforcement, according to police.

Sixers observations Feb 9

3 observations after Hield and Payne debut, Sixers can't come back to beat Hawks

nba playoffs Apr 26

Once passed over by Nurse and NBA, Payne brings can't-miss joy (and buckets) in Game 3 

Sixers news May 3

Which Sixers will be back? Oubre, Hield, Payne share initial thoughts on free agency 

The Sixer was taken to the Scottsdale City Jail where he was later released, officials said.

Payne was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February after previously playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Payne has had an up-and-down NBA career thus far.

He had stints in the G League and the Chinese Basketball League before reviving his career in 2020 when he became a key contributor for the Phoenix Suns, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

NBC10 has reached out to the Philadelphia Sixers for comment and has not heard back yet.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Sixers
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us