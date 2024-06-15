Elderly man dies after clothes catch fire while burning brush in Lehigh County, coroner says

An 82-year-old man from Lehigh County succumbed to severe burns he sustained while burning brush at his home earlier this week, Leigh County Cornor Officer and Forensics Center announced.

The coroner's office said on Thursday around 5 p.m., Athonly Fromillie of Canton Township was burning brush at his home when his clothing caught fire.

He was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but on Friday, at 10 a.m. he was pronounced dead, officials said.

According to the coroner’s office, Fromille's cause of death was due to complications of 2nd and 3rd-degree burns to his torso and legs.

No further information was released.