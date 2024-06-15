Lehigh County

Elderly man dies after clothes catch fire while burning brush in Lehigh County, coroner says

By Cherise Lynch

Ambulance
Getty Images

An 82-year-old man from Lehigh County succumbed to severe burns he sustained while burning brush at his home earlier this week, Leigh County Cornor Officer and Forensics Center announced.

The coroner's office said on Thursday around 5 p.m., Athonly Fromillie of Canton Township was burning brush at his home when his clothing caught fire.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Lehigh County Jun 13

Police ask residents to avoid black bear seen roaming one town in Lehigh County

Pennsylvania Jun 1

Man dies of gunshot wounds near Allentown park

He was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but on Friday, at 10 a.m. he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to the coroner’s office, Fromille's cause of death was due to complications of 2nd and 3rd-degree burns to his torso and legs.

No further information was released.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh CountyPennsylvaniaLehigh County Coroner's Office
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us