An arrest warrant was issued for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) on Tuesday for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order, Philadelphia police said.

In September 2021, Boyle was arrested and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order his wife had filed at the time. He was released a day later on his own recognizance.

“It is important to note that Kevin Boyle is not accused of any act of violence. By agreement with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Kevin is scheduled for a mental health evaluation," Boyle's attorney, R. Emmett Madden, told NBC10 in a written statement in reference to the arrest back in 2021. "He intends to follow through with all court, mental health and medical recommendations, including treatment. We are confident that with treatment, Kevin can return to full health, resolve these charges, and continue serving his constituents.”

Philadelphia police did not confirm whether the current charges against Boyle are in connection to his September 2021 arrest.

"We can confirm an arrest warrant has been issued for violating a PFA. However, the specifics of the PFA we cannot get into," a Philadelphia Police spokesperson wrote.

Boyle faced more issues in February 2024 after he was banned from Gaul & Malt House in Rockledge, Pennsylvania, where he was caught on video berating employees, according to police. Boyle also allegedly threatened female staff members inside the bar before police arrived, investigators said.

Boyle, a Democrat, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and represents the 172nd District which covers parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County. Following his arrest in 2021, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Boyle was removed from his position as House Finance Committee chairman and had his access to the Capitol limited for unknown reasons.

Boyle is also the younger brother of Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District).