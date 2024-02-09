New video surfaced on social media showing Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) ranting and threatening people inside a Montgomery County bar, a law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10.

The video shows a man – identified by the source as Boyle – yelling and cursing at people inside Gaul & Co. Malt House, a bar in Rockledge, Pennsylvania. Boyle appears to be intoxicated as he calls people inside the bar, “idiots” and “morons” while also accusing them of being “traitors” and “actors.”

Boyle also threatens the people inside that he’ll prevent their “promotion.”

“Do you not think I’m going to prevent your promotion in the United States military?” he asks in the video.

People inside the bar repeatedly tell Boyle to leave while claiming he’s intoxicated or on drugs. The video, which is a little more than three minutes in length, doesn’t show what led to the confrontation. It’s also unknown at this time when the incident took place.

NBC10 reached out to Boyle’s office in Philadelphia as well as Gaul & Co. for comment. We have not yet heard back from them. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders also provided a statement on the incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges,” the spokesperson wrote. “We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps. One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized.”

In 2021, Boyle was arrested and charged with harassment and violating a protection from abuse order that was filed by his wife.

“It is important to note that Kevin Boyle is not accused of any act of violence. By agreement with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Kevin is scheduled for a mental health evaluation," Boyle's attorney, R. Emmett Madden, told NBC10 in a written statement in reference to the arrest back in 2021. "He intends to follow through with all court, mental health and medical recommendations, including treatment. We are confident that with treatment, Kevin can return to full health, resolve these charges, and continue serving his constituents.”

Boyle, a Democrat, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and represents the 172nd District which covers parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County. Following his arrest in 2021, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Boyle was removed from his position as House Finance Committee chairman and had his access to the Capitol limited for unknown reasons.

Boyle is also the younger brother of Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District).