Teen sustains serious injuries after being struck by vehicle while riding bike in South Jersey

A 14-year-old bicyclist sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South Jersey Friday evening.

New Jersey State Police said troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 6:37 p.m. on State Highway 38 west milepost 19.1 in Southampton Township, Burlington County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge passenger vehicle was traveling west on State Highway 38. In the area of milepost 19.1, a 14-year-old boy was crossing State Highway 38 and was impacted by the Dodge, according to police.

Police said the teen sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. There was no one else injured in the incident.

After the incident, police had the road shut down for hours to investigate. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time, police said.