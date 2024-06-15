Philadelphia

Dirt bike rider shot by officer in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say

Officers followed the dirt bike rider before approaching him at 6th and Somerset streets on Saturday

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A man riding a dirt bike was shot by an officer with the Philadelphia Police Department's ATV enforcement unit, according to officials.

Just after 3 p.m., uniformed police officers were following a dirt bike rider in North Philadelphia, according to Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram.

When one of the officers approached the rider at 6th and Somerset streets, the officer explained to the rider that what he was doing was illegal in the city of Philadelphia, Cram explained.

During this conversation, the dirt bike rider showed that he had a gun, Cram said. This is when a second officer discharged his weapon and hit the rider twice.

The rider was alone when officers approached him, according to Cram. The rider's age is unknown at this time.

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Deputy Commissioner Cram said that the enforcement unit has already confiscated more than 180 ATVs and dirt bikes this summer, which is more than last year.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

