Landspout tornado causes damage in New Jersey during Friday's storms

Friday's severe storms brought a landspout tornado to a neighborhood in New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF-0 landspout tornado happened around 6 p.m. and was on the ground for about a tenth of a mile right near Route 1 in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, officials said.

The system was about 60 yards wide with wind speeds of 80 miles per hour, according to the weather agency.

🌪️ We have confirmed an EF-0 landspout tornado occurred Friday evening in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, NJ. The landspout downed several trees and flipped over a few vehicles in a post office parking lot. See the linked survey summary for more. #NJwxhttps://t.co/emSBVbzNfw pic.twitter.com/5WXvNdoiNw — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 15, 2024

Several trees were downed and a few cars were flipped over in a post office parking lot from the landspout tornado, officials explained.

Landspout tornados are not from supercell thunderstorms like typical tornados, but from what's called converging winds.

Outflow from storms in Bucks County met with the sea breeze from the east is what caused the weather phenomenon. When the two systems hit each other, it caused the spin.

This comes just days before an expected heat wave begins next week.